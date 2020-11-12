It's Meant to Be: Reed McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford
It was loud and exciting, the start of Reed McFadden’s high school football career. It was just a few days until the first game of his freshman season and time to select his football jersey.By the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news