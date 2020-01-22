News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-22 15:45:00 -0600') }} football Edit

In Focus: Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Omaha Central

That's it, one loss is enough. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) is in laser focus, just like his 10-1 team.
That's it, one loss is enough. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) is in laser focus, just like his 10-1 team.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Like a top notch camera lens Omaha Central boys basketball has regained its focus. A loss will do that to you.A loss, not multiple losses, mind you. A single loss by one of our most historically ac...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}