A four-time state football champion coach has now taken the head boys basketball job at McCook High School.

The four-time state football champion coach in question, Joe Imus, also led Riverside to the Class D-2 boys basketball Final Four each of the last five seasons, finishing as state runner-up in 2016. In total Coach Imus led Riverside to state seven straight seasons and prior to that he took Spalding Academy to state two times, including another state runner-up finish. His career basketball coaching record stands at 186-43.

“I and my family are incredibly blessed an excited for the new opportunity. McCook was always on a short list of schools that would attract me away from Riverside,” says Coach Imus. “I think the basketball program is a sleeping giant and I am excited for the challenge of maximizing the programs potential.”

McCook finished 9-12 last season and hasn’t enjoyed a winning season since 2012-13. The Bison have twice been state tournament runner-up, most recently in 2000.

McCook activities director Darin Nichols praises Coach Imus for his energy and enthusiasm for coaching high school students.

“We are impressed with his passion for developing outstanding young men and women, his vision for what his teams will become, his desire of putting students first in the decisions he makes and he is a leader,” says Nichols. “We are looking forward to Joe working with students from all levels in order to develop the fundamentals needed to be successful in the McCook basketball program. The energy that Joe will bring to our program will be contagious and the expectation that failure is not an option.

“Joe will have a positive impact on the basketball program, build on our successes and developing a culture of excellence throughout the program and a desire to play at the highest level.”

As for on the basketball court Coach Imus expects to play the same up-tempo style that his teams mastered while he was at Riverside.

“My philosophy that I’ll bring is pretty simple,” says Coach Imus. “I want the kids to always have full control of their attitude, effort, and decision making. We’ll bring the same style of play to McCook that we’ve had at Riverside, which is to play fast on offense and aggressive on defense.”

Also part of the deal has Coach Imus serving as an assistant coach to head coach Jeff Gross, who has led the Bison football program to two state championships and five total state finals.

“Getting an opportunity to work with Coach Gross is an experience that I am looking forward to. He has built a traditional power at McCook and getting a chance to learn from him is going to be an incredible opportunity,” says Coach Imus. “Being able to see what he does to make McCook so successful is something I will use as the kids transition into basketball.”

Coach Imus will also leave behind a trail of coaching success at Riverside but that’s his number one memory as he advances in his career.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to work with so many great kids at Riverside. What we’ve accomplished there is something that requires a great deal of commitment and the kids made that all happen. I am looking forward to keeping my relationship with all of them and wish them nothing but the best in the future.”