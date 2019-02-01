Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-01 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

I Am Third: Josie Sanger, Crofton

Mgfr6mdwif2i2wsz1y12
The third, and last, of the basketball playing Sanger Sisters, senior Josie Sanger (5) has her Crofton team playing for the Mid-States Conference tournament title on Saturday night.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

It is to date one of the most intimidating moments, if innocently so, that I’ve witnessed in my 40 years of covering high school basketball. And it was perpetrated by a bunch of junior high kids.It...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}