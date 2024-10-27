Huskerland Week 9 Top Tens: 11-Man

in other news
Final D-2 First-Round Thoughts: at Ainsworth, BDS
So you thought that Ainsworth thing was over? Especially after (another) 0-3 start?
Final D-1 First-Round Thoughts: at Bridgeport, Plainview
Our 2024 Huskerland eight-man playoffs get underway beginning this afternoon.
Even More Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: This Time, Week 9
I keep picking all these games I'm bound to get at least a couple of them right...huge football weekend, isn't it...
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-2 First Round
And now for some more riveting insights as we make our picks in tomorrow's first round of D-2 playoff games...
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-1 First Round
Time to wipe down the ol' Crystal Ball and see what she has to say for herself, starting with D-1's first round games...
in other news
Final D-2 First-Round Thoughts: at Ainsworth, BDS
So you thought that Ainsworth thing was over? Especially after (another) 0-3 start?
Final D-1 First-Round Thoughts: at Bridgeport, Plainview
Our 2024 Huskerland eight-man playoffs get underway beginning this afternoon.
Even More Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: This Time, Week 9
I keep picking all these games I'm bound to get at least a couple of them right...huge football weekend, isn't it...