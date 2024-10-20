Advertisement

in other news

Class D-2 Playoff Contenders Favored to Seal the Deal

Class D-2 Playoff Contenders Favored to Seal the Deal

A couple of white knucklers for district titles, other matters to settled in Week 8 Class D-2 football...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Class D-1 Playoff Picture Muddled at Best

Class D-1 Playoff Picture Muddled at Best

As we enter the final week of eight-man regular season play (gasp!) there is much to be decided.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Week 8

Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Week 8

Getting your day off a to a great start - um, right? - here is this week's Crystal Ball...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Where We Stand: Eight-Man Districts

Where We Stand: Eight-Man Districts

Lots to get figured out in our eight-man district races, here's a look at how it all breaks down...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Where We Stand: 11-Man, 6-Man Districts

Where We Stand: 11-Man, 6-Man Districts

Still a couple of weeks to go in these classes but the district races are coming into clear focus...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen

in other news

Class D-2 Playoff Contenders Favored to Seal the Deal

Class D-2 Playoff Contenders Favored to Seal the Deal

A couple of white knucklers for district titles, other matters to settled in Week 8 Class D-2 football...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Class D-1 Playoff Picture Muddled at Best

Class D-1 Playoff Picture Muddled at Best

As we enter the final week of eight-man regular season play (gasp!) there is much to be decided.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Week 8

Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Week 8

Getting your day off a to a great start - um, right? - here is this week's Crystal Ball...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 20, 2024
Huskerland Week 8 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man
Bob Jensen  •  HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@HuskerlandBob
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status