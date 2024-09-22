Advertisement
in other news
3-0 O'Neill a Great Early Season Story
One of the best things about the start of a new football season is seeing teams rise up.
• Bob Jensen
A Tough Out: Mason Wisnieski, Malcolm (UPDATED)
It’s the little things that drive him. Always looking for an edge, a way to improve.
• Bob Jensen
Center of Attention: Korbin Lemburg, Clarkson/Leigh
He'll make you laugh, he'll make you cry, he's Korbin Lemburg of Clarkson/Leigh, our next Center of Attention.
• Bob Jensen
Getting an Early Start: Sam Souerdyke, Thayer Central
And to think, football’s not even his favorite sport.
• Bob Jensen
Seven Questions for Week 4
Hope you're hungry because it's time for Seven Questions, sure to fill you up (especially No. 7)...
• Bob Jensen
in other news
3-0 O'Neill a Great Early Season Story
One of the best things about the start of a new football season is seeing teams rise up.
• Bob Jensen
A Tough Out: Mason Wisnieski, Malcolm (UPDATED)
It’s the little things that drive him. Always looking for an edge, a way to improve.
• Bob Jensen
Center of Attention: Korbin Lemburg, Clarkson/Leigh
He'll make you laugh, he'll make you cry, he's Korbin Lemburg of Clarkson/Leigh, our next Center of Attention.
• Bob Jensen
Huskerland Week 4 Top Tens: 8-Man, 6-Man
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.