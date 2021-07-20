Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: The 20s
Class A20. Cole Jarrett, T-DT, Creighton Prep, Jr. 6-3, 275. Bench - 240, Squat - 390, 40 - NA. Started at offensive tackle as a sophomore and is a bit of a brawler, somebody who is at his best blo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news