Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: The 15s
Huskerland Prep Report's Top 225 has been a ranking system for Nebraska's top high school football players since 1996. To read about the underclassmen we have ranked No. 15 in all seven classes of football click on the link below, which takes you to our premium message board, Huskerland Headlines.
Cayden Cunningham, Norfolk Catholic.
Split time last season and still passed for 746 yards and 11 TDs. Good in the pocket, he’s athletic enough to make plays on the run and he seems primed for a big season while playing for a great program.