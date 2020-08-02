Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: The 14s
Class A14. Noah Walters, QB, Lincoln East, Jr. 5-11, 175. Other stats NA. More bloodline here. Noah is the younger brother for former East superstar QB Carson Walters and as a sophomore Noah announ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news