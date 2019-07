Our next stop along the Huskerland Top 225 is No. 14 on our list of top underclassmen in all the classes but Class B. We start the Class B underclassman list at No. 10

6-3, 210. Other stats NA. Looks the part, and word has it he’s one of those hitters who captures your full attention. Given a little growing room he should become a star by season’s end.

Subscribers, to read the complete article please click here