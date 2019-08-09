News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-09 10:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: The 13s

Uzdb621msljk1asrfieo
Junior Tristan Gray (78) is the leader of a mess of great underlassman linemen at Omaha North. He'll be in the all-state conversation at season's end, just wait and see. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class A13. Tristan Gray, L-DL, Omaha North, Jr. 6-3, 290. Bench - 290, Squat - 460, 40 - NA. Big, powerful and athletic - he’s a 50-foot plus shot putter - Gray started to put it all together as a ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}