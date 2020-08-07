Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: The 12s
Class A12. Kyle Ingwerson, QB, Papillion-LaVista, Jr. 6-4, 190. Other stats NA. Good size, great arm, offense that sees the passing game as a good thing, all of that benefits Ingwerson who as a sop...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news