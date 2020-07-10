 HuskerlandPreps - Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: Class C-1, C-2
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-10 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: Class C-1, C-2

Superior junior QB Dane Miller (11) had a big sophomore season - over 1,100 total yards - to earn his spot on Huskerland's Top 225 for 2020.
Superior junior QB Dane Miller (11) had a big sophomore season - over 1,100 total yards - to earn his spot on Huskerland's Top 225 for 2020.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

@HuskerlandBob Sez: We have an uneven number of underclassmen ranked across our seven classes so today we post players in Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 to bring our cutoff to the top 15 in each of ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}