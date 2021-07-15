Huskerland Top 225 Underclassmen: Class A No. 21-25
21. Kaalo Evans, LB, Lincoln Southwest, Jr. 6-0, 190. Other stats NA. Maybe a bit under the radar since he was very productive as a sophomore - 93 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 FR - and he’s put on 15 pounds o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news