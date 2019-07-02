Class A

30. (tie) Tyson Gerdes, WR-DB, Millard South. 5-11, 175. Bench - 240, Squat - 390, 40 - 4.6. Another outstanding player whose game is about more than stats, though this stats are just fine. A quality receiver, he’s more about being a coach on the defensive side of the field, the real brains of the operation. Be careful how you pitch to him, too, he’s all-state in baseball.

30. (tie) Cal Weidemann, Slot-S, Omaha Westside. 6-0, 165. Bench - 200, Squat - 320, 40 - 4.6. Was playing at team MVP level before a knee injury ended his 2018 season after just four games. Great speed, ability to make plays and leadership help him make this list.

30. (tie) Joey Braasch, RB-LB, Columbus. 6-2, 200. Bench - 300, Squat - 400, 40 - 4.5. Probably the most under ranked player on the list, to be honest. Strong, fast and explosive athlete who gets caught up in the wash but his team will be improved in 2019 and you’ll hear more about this guy. Probably a lot more.

30. (tie) Jaxon Worley, TE-DE, Kearney 6-2, 235. Other stats NA. Big and athletic, Jaxon has found his stride especially at the defensive end position where his classic combination of speed and strength make him almost impossible to stop. Or slow.

30. (tie) Eli Hustad, RB-S, Elkhorn South. 5-11, 175. Bench - 200, Squat - 350, 40 - 4.55. A bit of a projection here but Eli has already proven he has dual threat skills as a pass catching back, plus the guy’s a diver on the swim team. Somehow that seems to round out this list.

Class C-1

30. (tie) Kage Heisinger, T-DT, Pierce. 6-2, 275. Bench - 265, Squat - 440, 40 - 5.2. I’m gonna say it right now before you get the chance - this ranking could wind up 15 spots too low. A late bloomer, Kage is a powerful young man who started to make his move late last season. You know, the move toward becoming a dominant lineman.

30. (tie) Seth Firmanik, RB-LB, Fairbury. 6-0, 195. Bench - 250, Squat - 315, 40 - 4.8. Another tough cookie - third-place finish at state wrestling - Firmanik is a returning all-district football player and three-year starter who last season led the Jeffs in tackles. Also a very good dual threat running back.

30. (tie) Dalton Paxton, L-LB, Lincoln Lutheran. 6-3, 200. Bench - 300, Squat - 405, 40 - NA. A three-year starter and returning all-district player, it’s guys like Paxton who have helped make Lincoln Lutheran football legit in recent seasons. He’s a tough guy, a physical guy, who sets the tone for his successful team.



