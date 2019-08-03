Huskerland Top 225: The 13s
Class A13. Will Swanson, TE, Papillion-LaVista South. 6-5, 235. Other stats NA. Bench - 270, Squat - 415, 40 - 4.9. Can you say overnight sensation? No? Then how about off-season sensation? Kid don...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news