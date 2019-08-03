News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-03 14:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskerland Top 225: The 13s

Zn7lvs2cfbwxcrcyg5ht
Not many of us had a better summer than Papio South's Will Swanson, who went from a starting tight end (good for him) to a Division I scholarship player (even better).
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class A13. Will Swanson, TE, Papillion-LaVista South. 6-5, 235. Other stats NA. Bench - 270, Squat - 415, 40 - 4.9. Can you say overnight sensation? No? Then how about off-season sensation? Kid don...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}