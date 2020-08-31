Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The Top Three
Class A1. Avante Dickerson, Athlete-DB, Omaha Westside. 5-11, 165. Bench - 225, Squat - 315, 40 - 4.4. And then depression set in. Avante has been a big-time national recruiting prospect since he s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news