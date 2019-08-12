News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 13:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 7s

Av2ub98zstzrkbyfcdkv
Sutton's Braden Peterworth (74) has a well earned reputation for being a dominant high school lineman. Just ask around. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class A7. Teivis Tuioti, L-DL, Lincoln Southeast. 6-3, 285. Other stats NA. The son of Husker assistant coach Tony Tuioti, the kid already has drawn Division I college attention (Army, Idaho State,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}