Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 6s
Class A6. Isaiah Harris, RB-DB, Millard South. 5-8, 175. Bench - 315, Squat - 415, 40 - 4.55. Already a hot commodity after last season - rushing for 1,500 yards at the Class A level will do that f...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news