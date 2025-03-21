Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 4s (2019)

Class A

4. Kohl Herbolsheimer, L-DL, Millard South. 6-3, 275. Bench - 365, Squat - 575, 40 - 5.3. For starters (funny) he’s been a starter since his freshman season, a first at Millard South. More than that he’s an overwhelming presence at the line of scrimmage, simply dominant at the Nebraska high school level. Very aggressive and consistent, he’s also a leader...but then again who’s not going to follow a guy 6-3, 275, ya know?

Class B

4. Cameryn Berry, QB-S, McCook. 6-0, 175. Bench - 225, Squat - 305, 40 - 4.6. Shares a lot of Gordon’s skill set, right down to the ability to make plays when it matters most. Accounted for 2,300 yards and 22 TDs last season, adding two pick-sixes on defense.

Class C-1

4. Brett Tinker, RB-LB, Pierce. 5-8, 180. Bench - 240, Squat - 410, 40 - 4.6. A tremendous football player and a strong and fiery team leader, Tinker is a “human magnet” on defense, says his head coach Mark Brahmer. Brett is also one tough, rugged running back, a no-nonsense type, which makes sense to me.

Class C-2

4. Austin Endorf, QB-DB, North Bend Central. 6-3, 190. Bench - 195, Squat - 305, 40 - NA. One of 2018’s great stories was the emergence of NBC as a football winner, and Endorf was the engine that powered the bus. When the dust settled last season he’s thrown for 2,617 yards and 29 touchdowns, and like his head coach Ryan Stieren says, Austin checks all the boxes for quarterback greatness. This must be some sort of list if this kid is fourth.

Class D-1

4. Caden Kusek, RB-LB, Arcadia/Loup City. 6-1, 200. Bench - 250, Squat - 395, 40 - 4.9. Another brilliant two-way player. Kusek is a powerful athlete who is on pace to break the ACL career rushing record - that kind of thing happens when you gain 1,743 yards and score 24 TDs in your junior season - and he’s also an outstanding defender (100 tackles, 5 TFL, 2.5 sacks) despite playing only about 70 percent of snaps on that side of the ball.

Class D-2

4. Dylan Wemhoff, G-NG, Humphrey St. Francis. 6-1, 260. Other stats NA. If you want to swap Wemhoff with Golay that’s fine with me, they are the same guy - big, strong dudes who dominate their opponents. I never claimed to be an expert but I love Dylan as a blocker on offense - he swallows defenders up - and he’s a long night’s work trying to block him when on defense. Will be 100 percent after off-season surgery.

Six-Man

4. Daniel Busenitz, QB-LB, Cody-Kilgore. 5-10, 180. Other stats NA. When a passing quarterback is good enough to get you to change your offense, you are also into something good. Last season Busenitz passed for over 1,300 yards and 22 TDs and this season those numbers are expected to rise with more attempts. Also an outstanding defender, Daniel piled up 136 tackles, including 10 for loss.