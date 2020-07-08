HuskerlandPreps - Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 30s

Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 30s
Huskerland Prep Report's Top 225 is the state's oldest football player ranking system, dating back to 1996. (That's A.D.) Our mission, as I see it, is to shine a little light on some of the best fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news