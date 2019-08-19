News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-19 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 2s

Itifg8yhu4e1cbqp1pug
In a field filled with superior Class D-2 linemen we give Lawrence-Nelson senior Kyle Golay (16) the nod, and the No. 2 spot in Huskerland's Top 225 rankings. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class A2. Xavier Watts, WR-DB, Omaha Burke. 6-1, 185. Other stats NA. Another widely sought national recruit - his final six included Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan, Tennessee and Iowa State, before...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}