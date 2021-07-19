Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 29s
Class A29. Antrell Taylor, WR-DB, Millard South. 5-9, 175. Other stats NA. A three-year varsity football starter and defending state wrestling champion, Antrell has got the goods in terms of athlet...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news