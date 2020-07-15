 HuskerlandPreps - Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 29s
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 29s

With 100 tackles both as a sophomore and junior Arcadia;/Loup City senior Clayton Detlefs (51) has proven to be one of the top defenders in Class D-1.
With 100 tackles both as a sophomore and junior Arcadia;/Loup City senior Clayton Detlefs (51) has proven to be one of the top defenders in Class D-1. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class A29. Maddox Burton, T-DT, Lincoln Southeast. 6-5, 290. Bench - 250, Squat - 385, 40 - 5.5. You’re right, this is quite a run on large, powerful offensive linemen. Burton, who has received som...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}