HuskerlandPreps - Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 28s

Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 28s
Class A28. Tate Hinrichs, TE-LB, Millard South. 6-2, 205. Other stats NA. A lot like McDonnell at Belle West, here’s a guy he’s just a plain old good football player. His speciality is tackling you...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news