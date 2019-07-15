News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 27s

Ctgndyequmgdberx1n0d
Norfolk Catholic's Alex Lammers (11) is an outstanding two-way player who will step into the spotlight during this, his senior season. And thrive, might we add. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class A27. Nick Halleen, RB-LB, Lincoln Southeast. 5-10, 190. Bench - 265, Squat - 500, 40 - 4.66. Transferred from Lincoln Northeast, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards and had 50 tackles. He is...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}