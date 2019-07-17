News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 11:00:00 -0500') }} football

Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 26s

Lots of Division I scholarship recruits in the Class of 2020, including Omaha Central's Abe Hoskins (3), who checks in at No. 26 on our Top 225. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class A26. Abe Hoskins, QB, Omaha Central. 6-2, 175. Other stats NA. Central football has been out of the spotlight for a couple of seasons now but Hoskins has remained a quality player, despite mi...

