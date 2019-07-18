News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-18 15:20:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 25s

Vxhr90198jytknmvbb0s
One of Class C-2's best two-way players, North Platte St. Pat's Charles Aufdenkamp (31) is ranked as Huskerland's No. 25 senior in Class C-2. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class A25. Chad Perchal, WR-DB-PR, Millard South. 5-10, 185. Bench - 275, Squat - 410, 40 - 4.6. Man, is this list crowded, or what? Another outstanding punt returner - he won the Pius game last ye...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}