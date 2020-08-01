Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 24s
Class A24. Alex Bullock, SE-DB, Creighton Prep. 6-2, 180. Bench - 210, Squat - 325, 40- 4.8. Considered Prep’s best all-around high school football player Bullock has been a starter since he was a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news