Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 23s
Class A23. Derek Branch, WR-CB, Lincoln Southeast. 5-11, 175. Bench - 230, Squat - 355, 40 - 4.65. A three-year starter at cornerback Branch has great speed and coverage skills, and has earned cons...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news