Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 22s
Class A22. Daylon Keolavone, FB-NG, Grand Island. 6-0, 210. Bench - 255, Squat - 410, 40 - 4.85. When your nose guard leads your team in tackles and tackles for loss you’re going to be just fine. A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news