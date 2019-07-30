News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 17s

Dcy0pozvzzljsqjsjj9p
Bishop Neumann's David Lilly (27) was a runaway choice as Huskerland's No. 17 Class C-1 senior. And he's a good kicker, to boot. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class A17. Miko Maessner, RB-DB, Kearney. 6-1, 190. Bench - 245, Squat - 385, 40 - 4.55. There have been flashes, there certainly have. And the kid is the defending Class A 100 meters champ, and by...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}