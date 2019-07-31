News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 16s

I3mek106jwi7xdupdhy4
One of eight-man's best linemen since he first stepped on a varsity field, GACC senior Casey Doernemann (62) is Class D-1's No. 16 on Huskerland's Top 225. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class A16. Tristan Gomes, QB, Millard West. 6-5, 195. Other stats NA. You’re right, this is also too low. Another young man for all seasons - football, basketball, baseball - Gomes was exceptional ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}