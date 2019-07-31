Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 16s
Class A16. Tristan Gomes, QB, Millard West. 6-5, 195. Other stats NA. You’re right, this is also too low. Another young man for all seasons - football, basketball, baseball - Gomes was exceptional ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news