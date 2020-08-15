Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 14s
Class A14. Mahki Nelson-Douglas, QB-Athlete, Elkhorn South. 6-2, 205. Bench - 250, Squat - 360, 40 - 4.55. Began his high school career as a quarterback and there’s a good chance he’ll be an impact...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news