News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 14:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 14s

Zmvwwv4ecppbe076wkjq
No. 14 in Class D-1, East Butler's Jaden Rhynalds (6) can basically do it all. Not much else to report. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class A14. Caleb Francl, RB-LB, Grand Island. 6-0, 175. Bench - 240, Squat - 395, 40 - 4.7. This here is a vote for a great high school football player. Division I football probably won’t be in his...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}