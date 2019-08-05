Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 12s
Class A12. Trajen Linear, DE, Papillion-LaVista South. 6-3, 220. Bench - 265, Squat - 400, 40 - 4.76. An explosive, big-play defensive end - my favorite kind. Last season Trajen piled up 24 tackles...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news