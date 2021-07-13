Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: Class D-1 No. 31-35
31. Dolan Pospichal, QB-S, North Central. 5-10, 170. Bench - 225, Squat - 290, 40 - 4.7. Two-time all-district and an outstanding dual threat QB who last season passed for 1,395 yards and 20 TDs an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news