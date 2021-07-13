Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: C-2 No. 31-35
31. Sam Peterson, WR, Yutan. 6-2, 185. Bench - 265, Squat - 400, 40 - NA. Yutan’s leading receiver the past two seasons, Peterson has all the skills for football greatness and cashed them in last s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news