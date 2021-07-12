Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: C-1 No. 31-40
@HuskerlandBob Sez: This Huskerland Top 225 of mine used to have a nice and neat top 30 seniors in each class. That has changed with the shuffling of programs created some much larger classes (eigh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news