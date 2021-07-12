Huskerland's Top 30 Games for 2021: No. 21-25
21. Burwell at Neligh-Oakdale, Sept. 10. At my age it is safer to live in the past so when I tell you this game is on the list because of what happened last season it will all make sense. Actually ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news