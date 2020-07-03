HuskerlandPreps - Huskerland's Top 30 Games for 2020: No. 26-30 (sorta)

Huskerland's Top 30 Games for 2020: No. 26-30 (sorta)
30. (tie) Arthur County at Cody-Kilgore, Sept. 4. Two of six-man’s best teams will collide on a sunny afternoon in Cody. There is talk the Cowboys might take a step back and Arthur will take a step...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news