Huskerland's Top 30 Games for 2019: No. 26-30
26. York at Blair, Sept. 6. There is opportunity for there to be some upstarts make hay in Class B this season, and this game is a sterling example. York is York, a state championship program, a tr...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news