News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 07:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskerland's Top 30 Games for 2019: No. 21-25

Ifykbd3xmmv9tru7sg0g
It will be a star studded Football Friday on Sept. 20 with Zavier Betts (15) and his Bellevue West buddies take on Elkhorn South, led by another leading recruiting prospect, junior lineman Teddy Prochazka. Can't wait. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

21. Scottsbluff at McCook, Oct. 25. Look, it really don’t matter who’s in those red, black and white uniforms - though they worked especially well for greats like Adam Reed and Krae Dutoit - this i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}