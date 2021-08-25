Huskerland's Top 225 Underclassmen: The 2s
Class A2. Teitum Tuioti, DE, Lincoln Southeast, Jr. 6-3, 215. Other stats NA. Another kid with multiple Power 5 offers - Nebraska, Washington and Boise State among them - the son of Huskers defensi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news