Huskerland's Top 225 Underclassmen: The 15s
Class A15. Noah Boganowski, RB-DB, Millard North, Jr. 5-10, 170. Other stats NA. When a coaching legend like Fred Petito says a kid can become the best cover corner in school history you sit up and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news