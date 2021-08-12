Huskerland's Top 225 Underclassmen: The 10s
Class A10. Octavien Pirtle, QB, Papillion-LaVista, Soph. 5-10, 160. Other stats NA. Jumped in as the Monarchs starting quarterback halfway through his freshman season - and thew for over 900 yards....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news