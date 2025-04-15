Huskerland's Top 225 Seniors: The 7s (2018)

With three starters back on both sides of the ball Ainsworth's gonna go huntin' for another playoff berth...
Coming off a 3-6 season the Trojans will, like we said, return five starters on offense and seven on defense.
They got it goin’ at DC West, where the Falcons again qualified for the playoffs, finishing 6-4.
This week's Throwback features another of my favorite interviews, Skutt's TJ Skradski.
It certainly seems the Bulldogs have cracked the playoffs code.
With three starters back on both sides of the ball Ainsworth's gonna go huntin' for another playoff berth...
Coming off a 3-6 season the Trojans will, like we said, return five starters on offense and seven on defense.
They got it goin’ at DC West, where the Falcons again qualified for the playoffs, finishing 6-4.