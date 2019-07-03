Huskerland's Top 225 Seniors: The 30s, Classes C-2, D-1, D-2
Class C-230. (tie) Matthew Elsten, L-DL, North Platte St. Pat’s. 6-2, 190. Other stats NA. A returning all-district offensive lineman, a leader on what figures to be one of C-2’s better offensive l...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news