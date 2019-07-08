News More News
football

Huskerland's Top 225 Seniors: The 29s

A playmaker on the defensive line, Milford's Carson Stauffer (53) makes our Top 225 list as the No. 29 senior in Class C-1.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Class A29. Tre’On Fairgood-Jones, RB-DB, Omaha North. 5-10, 180. Other stats NA. Second-team all-Metro as a junior, he intercepted six passes on defense and rushed for over 600 yards on offense, se...

{{ article.author_name }}